Iran Begins Festivities Marking 43rd Islamic Revolution Anniv.

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has begun celebrations to commemorate the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, which overthrew the US-backed Pahlavi regime.

The festivities, known as the Ten-Day Dawn, start with ceremonies that mark the return to Iran of His Eminence Imam Ruhollah Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic, after 15 years in exile.

Millions of Iranians welcomed the charismatic leader in Tehran on February 1, 1979. Imam Khomeini’s arrival intensified months of popular protests against the Pahlavi regime.

Ten days later, the rallies culminated in the downfall of the Pahlavi regime, bringing the curtain down on more than two millennia of monarchy in Iran.

The Islamic Revolution established a new political system; a republic based on Islamic values and democracy.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei visited the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini on Monday.

Imam Khamenei also visited Behesht Zahra cemetery where many Iranians martyred in the course of the revolution and during the 1980-1988 war of the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein on Iran are lying in eternal rest.

During the 10-Day Dawn celebrations, Iranians take part in different events and activities to mark the occasion.

Less than two months after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Iranians took part in a referendum, where more than 98 percent of eligible voters voted ‘yes’ to the Islamic Republic as a new political system.