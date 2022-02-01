No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

‘Israel’ Military to Join Massive US-led Naval Exercise in Red Sea for First Time

‘Israel’ Military to Join Massive US-led Naval Exercise in Red Sea for First Time
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist entity’s Navy will take part in a massive American-led naval exercise, which kicked off on Monday, alongside dozens of other nations, including some with which the Tel Aviv regime does not have formal ties.

According to the US Navy, more than 9,000 people from 60 militaries will take part in the International Maritime Exercise, known by its acronym IMX, which will focus on unmanned naval systems and the use of artificial intelligence.

“The Missile Ship Flotilla and the Underwater Missions Unit will train with the American 5th Fleet in the area of the Red Sea, as part of the overall exercise,” the ‘Israel’ occupation forces said in a statement.

“The exercise will strengthen our regional security and advance our regional cooperation.”

This will be the Zionist regime’s first time participating in the drill.

The exercise began on Monday and was scheduled to run for nearly three weeks, ending on February 17, according to the US military.

Israel RedSea IsraeliMilitary

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israel’ Military to Join Massive US-led Naval Exercise in Red Sea for First Time

‘Israel’ Military to Join Massive US-led Naval Exercise in Red Sea for First Time

3 hours ago
Media: 4th Mossad Cmdr. Resigns in Under a Year

Media: 4th Mossad Cmdr. Resigns in Under a Year

one day ago
Eisenkot: We Didn’t Know That US Was to Withdraw from JCPOA!

Eisenkot: We Didn’t Know That US Was to Withdraw from JCPOA!

3 days ago
Former ‘Israeli’ Chief of Staff: The US Withdrawal from Iran’s Nuclear Deal Was a Big Mistake

Former ‘Israeli’ Chief of Staff: The US Withdrawal from Iran’s Nuclear Deal Was a Big Mistake

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 01-02-2022 Hour: 02:11 Beirut Timing

whatshot