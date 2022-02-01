‘Israel’ Military to Join Massive US-led Naval Exercise in Red Sea for First Time

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist entity’s Navy will take part in a massive American-led naval exercise, which kicked off on Monday, alongside dozens of other nations, including some with which the Tel Aviv regime does not have formal ties.

According to the US Navy, more than 9,000 people from 60 militaries will take part in the International Maritime Exercise, known by its acronym IMX, which will focus on unmanned naval systems and the use of artificial intelligence.

“The Missile Ship Flotilla and the Underwater Missions Unit will train with the American 5th Fleet in the area of the Red Sea, as part of the overall exercise,” the ‘Israel’ occupation forces said in a statement.

“The exercise will strengthen our regional security and advance our regional cooperation.”

This will be the Zionist regime’s first time participating in the drill.

The exercise began on Monday and was scheduled to run for nearly three weeks, ending on February 17, according to the US military.