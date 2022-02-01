Yemeni Resistance Targets UAE’s Operations Room in Shabwah with a Ballistic Missile

By Staff

The Yemeni resistance targeted the Emirati operations room that runs the battle against Yemen from Shabwah.

In further details, Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree announced targeting a field operation room for the Emirati enemy and their mercenaries in Shabwah.

The operation deployed a ballistic missile and inflicted heavy human losses, including among the Emirati forces, Saree added.

The spokesman also noted that the targeted operations room is the one that runs battles in Shabwah.

A day earlier, the Yemeni resistance launched operation ‘Hurricane Yemen 3’ that targeted the depth of the Emirati statelet, Saree unveiled, adding that qualitative and important targets were hit in Abu Dhabi using several Zolfiqar-type ballistic missiles.

Earlier operations ‘Hurricane Yemen 1’ and ‘Hurricane Yemen 2’, targeted several sensitive and important targets in the UAE, and the Saudi and Emirati depths respectively.

The Yemeni resistance forces vow to keep their retaliatory operations as long as the war and blockade on the Yemeni people continue.

Saudi Arabia and several of its allies have been attacking the Arab world’s already poorest nation since March 2015 in an unsuccessful bid to change its ruling structure in favor of its former Riyadh-aligned officials.

The war has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis and turned the entire Yemen into the scene of the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The Yemeni forces that feature the Yemeni army and its allied fighters from the Popular Committees have, however, vowed not to lay down their arms until the country's complete liberation from the scourge of the invasion.