Saudi Warplanes Heavily Bomb Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi-led coalition warplanes carried out heavy bombing raids on various neighborhoods in the capital Sanaa and other provinces across Yemen as part of its recent escalation of the war on the impoverished nation.

They launched five raids on al-Hasabah area, two raids on al-Thawrah district and a raid on Bani-Hushaish district in Sana’a in the early hours of Tuesday, Yemen's al-Masirah network reported.

According to al-Masirah, the warplanes also launched eight raids on Jabal-Habashi district and three raids on Saber Al-Mawadem district in the southwestern province of Taizz.

In Marib, warplanes launched eight raids on al-Jobah district, three raids on Raqwan district and two raids on Majz district.

Al-Masirah said four raids were launched on al-Moton and al-Maslob districts, a raid on Khub Wal Shaaf district and two raids on al-Ajasher in al-Jawf province.

The airstrikes came hours after Yemen carried out a military operation against strategically important targets deep inside the UAE in retaliation for the Gulf country’s increased involvement in the Saudi-led war and all-out siege on the country.

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree said sensitive facilities in the Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi were targeted with ballistic missiles. Yemeni forces also hit important targets in Dubai with drones.

The operation came as Isaac Herzog visited Abu Dhabi in the first visit by a Zionist president to the UAE.

Ahead of the visit, Herzog had pledged to support the UAE in its military campaign against Yemen.

Herzog discussed security and bilateral relations with the UAE’s de facto ruler Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“We completely support your security requirements … We are here together to find ways and means to bring full security" to the region, Herzog said during the meeting, in comments released by his office.

Saudi Arabia launched the war on Yemen in March 2015 with the participation of the UAE and other countries and extensive military support of the United States and the Europeans.

The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases there.

Despite heavily-armed Saudi Arabia’s incessant bombardment of the impoverished country, the Yemeni armed forces have gradually grown stronger, leaving Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.