Two Police Patrol Officers Shot Dead in Germany

Two Police Patrol Officers Shot Dead in Germany
folder_openEurope... access_time 13 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Two police officers were shot dead on Monday morning during a routine patrol in western Germany. The suspects have yet to be found, the Kaiserslautern police said in a statement.

“A policewoman and a policeman were shot dead this morning between Mayweilerhof and Ulmet in the Kusel area while on a patrol. The perpetrators remain unknown. Who saw anything suspicious or can provide clues?” the police said on Twitter.

According to Bild newspaper, a 24-year-old policewoman and a 29-year-old policeman were killed at around 4.20am local time while checking a car.

“The colleagues announced over the radio that they were checking a vehicle. Shortly thereafter, they reported that shots had been fired,” West Palatinate police spokesman Bernhard Christian Erfort said, as quoted by Bild.

Both police officers were found fatally injured, while their murderers had managed to flee.

“We assume there are several perpetrators,” a police spokesperson added.

The manhunt area has been extended to the neighboring regions. However, it is not known in which direction the suspects escaped. Some evidence has been found at the crime scene, but there is no description of the perpetrators or their car available.

