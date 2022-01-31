Yemen’s Future Retaliatory Strikes on UAE Will Be ‘More Stinging’ - Senior Military Official

By Staff, Agencies

A high-ranking Yemeni military official said the country’s armed forces are fully prepared to conduct rigorous retaliatory operations against member states of the Saudi-led coalition of aggression, warning that future strikes against the United Arab Emirates [UAE] will be “more stinging and painful.”

The recent Hurricane Yemen 2 operation conveyed the important message that the Yemeni army forces and their allied fighters from the Popular Committees will hit sensitive military targets deep inside the UAE, the deputy head of the Ideological Office of the Yemeni Armed Forces said in remarks published on Sunday.

Brigadier General Abed bin Muhammad al-Thawr told Tasnim News Agency that the large-scale operation alerted Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan [MBZ] about the fact that he will suffer substantial losses for his sustained efforts to obtain the ‘Israeli’ entity’s consent.

And Abu Dhabi will pay for such a wrong approach as a result, he said, referring to the normalization of ties between the Zionist Tel Aviv regime and the UAE, which on Sunday led to the first official visit to Abu Dhabi by a Zionist president.

“Operation Hurrican Yemen 2 was a wake-up call to Emirati nationals. They must know that the repercussions of MBZ’s lack of common sense will be catastrophic and that they cannot stand the fallout at all. The UAE rulers must bear in mind that their country’s interests and capabilities will be targeted in case they leave their state’s affairs at the hands of bin Zayed,” Thawr added.

He further highlighted that “Yemen’s deterrence capabilities are developing in line with the enemy’s moves… The Hurricane Yemen 2 operation showed that the UAE is weak and is bluffing about its military capabilities. The shock to the UAE economy and its stocks market’s plunge clearly manifested the extent of damage that Yemeni retaliatory strikes had on the country.”

“The UAE has been trying to secure a foothold in the region through its aggression against Yemen. However, the results have been the opposite, and the country is destroying itself indeed. The UAE is bogged down in a full-fledged quagmire,” the senior Yemeni military official added.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies, backed by the United States and European powers, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi back to power and crushing the Ansarullah resistance movement.

The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases there.

Despite heavily-armed Saudi Arabia’s incessant bombardment of the impoverished country, the Yemeni armed forces have gradually grown stronger, leaving Riyadh and its allies, most notably the UAE, bogged down in the country.