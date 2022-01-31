No Script

‘Israeli’ Settlers Break into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound

folder_openPalestine access_time 14 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

Dozens of ‘Israeli’ occupation settlers stormed into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, strongly guarded by the Zionist regime’s police, and performed rituals across its courtyards.

The Jordan-run Islamic Waqf [endowment], in charge of the holy site, said scores of Zionist settlers broke into the compound through the Moroccan Gate, where they performed Talmudic prayers and other rituals, according to WAFA news agency.

Located in occupied al-Quds, the al-Aqsa Mosque is one of Muslims’ holy sites.

The Islamic Waqf Association has repeatedly described the settlers’ tours as “provocative”, and said that Palestinian worshippers and guards at al-Aqsa feel uncomfortable with the presence of ‘Israeli’ police and settlers touring the Muslim holy site.

During the 1967 Six-Day War, the ‘Israeli’ military occupied East al-Quds, including the holy al-Aqsa Mosque, in a move that was never acknowledged by the international community.

Israel Palestine alquds AqsaMosque

