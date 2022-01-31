By Staff

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree unveiled on Monday the details of the Yemeni resistance’s latest retaliatory operation dubber “Hurricane Yemen 3.”

In a statement issued on Monday morning, Brigadier General Saree read the following:

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged.1 And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.} ~ Holy Quran | Al-Hajj | Verse 39

Operation “Hurricane Yemen 3” targeted the depth of the Emirati enemy’s statelet.

Qualitative and important targets were hit in Abu Dhabi using several Zolfiqar-type ballistic missiles.

Sensitive targets in Dubai have been hit using several Sammad-3-type drones.

The Emirati enemy’s statelet will remain to be an unsafe place as long as the ‘Israeli’ enemy’s tools continue their aggression against Yemen.

We warn citizens, residents, and companies in the UAE to avoid vital facilities as they are possible targets in the near future.

The Yemeni Armed Forces will not remain hand-folded as the great Yemeni people suffer from the blockade and the aggression and the coalition commits against it more crimes.

We will keep defending the dear Yemen until the end of aggression and until lifting the blockade.