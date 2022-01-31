North Korea Confirms Launch of Nuclear-capable Missile

By Staff, Agencies

North Korea confirmed that it fired a Hwasong-12 ballistic missile - an intermediate-range projectile - which prompted fears that Pyongyang is looking towards a resumption of long-range weapons tests.

The launch, conducted on Sunday, intended to confirm “the accuracy, safety, and operational effectiveness of the produced Hwasong-12 type weapon system,” according to North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency.

The weapon is believed to be nuclear-capable - Pyongyang said in the past that the Hwasong-12 can hold a “large-size heavy nuclear warhead,” according to Reuters.

Experts approximate that the missile can travel as far as 2,800 miles.

This marks the first such test of the Hwasong-12 since 2017, when Pyongyang ramped up its launches as the commander of North Korea’s Strategic Forces said the hermit kingdom was “seriously considering a plan of enveloping fire” by firing four of the missiles towards Guam.

The launch is the seventh missile test conducted by North Korea this month, and drew concern from the United States.

On Monday, a top US official told the media that Washington would respond in a way “designed to show our commitment to our allies.”

“It's not just what they did yesterday, it's the fact that this is coming on the heels of quite a significant number of tests in this month.”