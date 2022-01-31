No Script

Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Missiles Targeting Damascus

folder_openSyria access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Syrian air defense units managed to intercept and bring down a barrage of missiles launched by the Zionist occupation military at various targets in the vicinity of the Arab country’s capital city of Damascus.

State-run SANA news agency, citing a military source, reported that several ‘Israeli’ missiles were fired from the direction of the eastern Lebanese town of Rayyaq at some targets near Damascus at about 3:05 am local time on Monday.

The source added that the Syrian air defenses managed to destroy most of the missiles, while also noting that the strikes had caused some “material damage” without causing casualties.

The development came a month after the ‘Israeli’ military fired a number of missiles at Syria’s strategic western port of Latakia. It was the second ‘Israeli’ strike in a month on the key facility following the attack on December 7.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. Syrian accuses the ‘Israeli’ regime and its Western and regional allies of aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.

The Tel Aviv regime mostly keeps quiet about its attacks on Syrian territories which many view as a knee-jerk reaction to Syria’s increasing success in confronting terrorism.

The ‘Israeli’ entity has been a key supporter of terrorist groups that have opposed the government of President Bashar al-Assad since the foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria.

