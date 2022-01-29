Kansas Man Charged After Planning to Behead Biden

By Staff, Agencies

A Kansas man has been charged with threatening the president of the United States after he claimed that God told him to travel to Washington, DC, and "lop off the head of the serpent in the heart of the nation", The Daily Beast has reported, citing court documents it obtained.

The man, Scott Merryman, shared his "divine" plans on his Facebook page, claiming that he was guided by God in his "mission" to "get rid" of President Biden.

"When I get to DC, I'm jumping a fence, I'll see Biden, and I'm some capacity [sic] I'll slat the Anti-Christ", Merryman wrote on his account, according to the court filings. "Don't worry people...He isn't human...he's a demon also and that will be bullet one down".

Then, according to his plan, he would "go after the false prophet who I've been calling Secret Service Agent Gregg Lucifer". Merryman went on to note that the "false prophet" was "just a man", whom he "threatened with bullet two".

Per the court document, Merryman was located by a special agent in the parking lot of a Cracker Barrel in Hagerstown, Maryland. The man said he was heading to the nation's capital in order to "cut the head off the snake in the heart of the nation". However, Merryman is said to have denied that it was a threat towards President Biden, arguing that the snake "was Lucifer and/or the devil".

When specifically questioned on why he was heading to the White House, Merryman said "he had to deliver a message to President Biden, and advise him that people were fed up with the divisiveness in the country and to turn back to God [or go to hell]", the court filing reads.

The special agent found that Merryman had a loaded magazine containing 3 rounds of 45 ammunition, and a spotting scope in his backpack. He claimed that God told him to bring weapons, offering no other explanation.

It was also noted that Merryman confirmed threatening Special Agent Greg Tiano after speaking with the agents in the parking lot.