Yemen: Missile Strike on Shabwah Kills Dozens of UAE-Backed Mercenaries, Daesh Terrorists

By Staff, Agencies

Dozens of the terrorist Daesh [Arabic Acronym for “ISIS/ISIL”] terrorists sponsored by the United Arab Emirates have been killed when Yemeni forces and fighters from allied Popular Committees launched an counteroffensive against their position in Yemen’s southern province of Shabwah.

Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, stated that Yemeni missile defense units launched a ballistic missile at a gathering of the Takfiri terrorists in the Usaylan district on Saturday morning.

He further added that the missile hit the designated target with great precision, leaving dozens of UAE-paid militiamen and Daesh terrorists killed and many others injured.

A number of high-ranking commanders were among the slain militants. Several military vehicles belonging to the UAE mercenaries and the Daesh terrorists were destroyed in the Yemeni missile strike as well, Saree noted.

For his part, the Yemeni ambassador to Iran, Ibrahim Mohammad al-Dulaimi, stressed that “The UAE cannot maintain a military campaign against his country, and resorts to deception instead to mislead the world public opinion.”

“The Saudi-led coalition of coalition dreamed of scoring territorial gains. That is why the UAE dispatched its mercenaries from the western province of Hudaydah to Shabwah,” Al-Dulaimi said.

In addition, he noted that “Even though the recent Yemeni retaliatory missile and drone strikes caused massive destruction in the UAE, Abu Dhabi is seeking to conceal the extent of damage and employing the policy of decision for that purpose.”

“We are fully prepared to keep up with our retaliatory strikes against targets deep inside member states of the Saudi-led coalition, including the UAE. Neither real mediations nor fair initiatives have been presented so far. The UAE suffered painful humiliation in the wake of the Yemeni attacks,” he pointed out.

“Members of the Saudi-led coalition of aggression will continue to sustain stinging blows unless they withdraw their forces and allied militants from occupied territories, release all our prisoners, abolish the ongoing cruel siege and pay indemnities,” Al-Dulaimi confirmed.