Aoun from Dar Al-Fatwa: We Won’t Accept The Sunni Boycott in The Coming Elections

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese President Michel Aoun met this morning, the Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, at Dar Al-Fatwa, where they discussed the current situation and recent developments.

In a statement after the meeting, Aoun said: “The role that the honorable Sunni community plays in preserving Lebanon’s unity and political diversity, and the importance of participating with other components of Lebanon in the national and political life and the entitlements that shape the future of Lebanon and its people, was emphasized.”

Aoun further added: “Lebanon today, more than ever, needs the solidarity of its people and their solidarity around their state and all constitutional institutions,” noting that he had discussed with Mufti Derian, “the difficult social and economic conditions that the country is going through and the importance of cooperation between all parties and components to get out of the current crisis.”

In parallel, the Lebanese President disclosed that “there was a discussion of Lebanon’s relations with the brotherly Arab countries, and the opinion was agreed on the need to establish the best and strongest relations, and that the priority remains to preserve civil peace and stability in the country.”

“We are making all the necessary preparations for holding the elections on time, and I see no reason to postpone them,” he underlined.

Commenting on former Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s decision not to participate in the parliamentary elections, saying: “We will not accept the non-participation of the Sunni sect in these elections, just as the abstention and reluctance of a component of the Lebanese community threatens the Lebanese society.”