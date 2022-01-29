Iranians to Int’l Community: Stop Saudi-Led Crimes

By Staff, Agencies

Iranians have taken to the streets in the capital, Tehran, and many other cities to express their support for the oppressed Yemeni people, urging the international community to take swift action to end the crimes being committed by the Saudi-led aggression.

The protesters held rallies after the Friday prayers to strongly condemn the recent escalation the Saudi-led coalition’s airstrikes on Yemen.

They expressed their anger over the massacre of Yemeni people during the past seven years of war and chanted slogans against Saudi Arabia and the major sponsors of its deadly military campaign, including the US, Britain, and “Israel”.

They also slammed the silence of the international community and the so-called advocates of human rights in the face of the ongoing crimes in Yemen, saying the humanitarian crisis in the impoverished country must be stopped immediately.

A day earlier, hundreds of Iranian students rallied outside the United Nations office in Tehran to protest against the ongoing Saudi aggression against Yemen.

The developments come on the heels of more than 50 airstrikes by Saudi warplanes against various districts in war-torn Yemen in just 24 hours, which killed more than 90 civilians.

Enjoying complete arms, logistical, and political backing from the United States, Saudi Arabia led many of its allies, chief among them the UAE, in a 2015-present invasion of Yemen. The war has been seeking to crush the popular Ansarullah resistance movement and reinstall the former Riyadh-friendly government.