No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

‘Israel’ Considers Ansarullah A Serious Threat after Targeting Emirati Depth

‘Israel’ Considers Ansarullah A Serious Threat after Targeting Emirati Depth
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

Arab affairs correspondent for ‘Israeli’ Channel 13, Zvi Yehezkeli, published a report in which he tackled Yemen’s Ansarullah “growing threat that endangers ‘Israel’ in wake of the latest targeting of the United Arab Emirates.”

Yehezkeli was quoted as saying: “After Dubai and Saudi Arabia, the ‘Houthis’ will target us. This means that the threat is serious. The ‘Houthis’ represent the threat and they have missiles that are capable of striking Eilat.”

The ‘Israeli’ channel correspondent further claimed that “Ansarullah receive support from Iran, which arms them, and they additionally use the same methods applied in Gaza and by Hezbollah.”

Israel Iran UAE Gaza yemen Hezbollah ansarullah SaudiArabia 6YearsOfWarOnYemen

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israel’ Considers Ansarullah A Serious Threat after Targeting Emirati Depth

‘Israel’ Considers Ansarullah A Serious Threat after Targeting Emirati Depth

3 hours ago
Bennett Accuses Netanyahu of Threatening Him

Bennett Accuses Netanyahu of Threatening Him

6 hours ago
‘Israeli’ Regime Enemy of Humanity - Raisi

‘Israeli’ Regime Enemy of Humanity - Raisi

one day ago
“Israel” Shows Increase in Public Corruption in Int’l Survey

“Israel” Shows Increase in Public Corruption in Int’l Survey

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 28-01-2022 Hour: 02:38 Beirut Timing

whatshot