Iran’s Presence in Faraway Waters Sign of Islamic Republic’s Might - Navy Commander

By Staff, Agencies

Commander of the Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said the presence of the country’s forces in faraway international waters signifies the Islamic Republic’s power.

Rear Admiral Irani told Tasnim news agency in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas that the Navy’s focus on presence in faraway seas is because it demonstrates the country’s power.

It shows that despite having facing plots, threats and sanctions over the past 40 years, the Islamic Republic of Iran has remained steadfast and managed to stand on its own feet, he said.

Irani added that this presence has been in accordance with the orders of Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Rear Admiral Irani noted that Imam Khamenei has described the Navy as a strategic force and a political, international, scientific and military one.

In recent years, Iran’s naval forces have increased their presence in international waters to secure naval routes and protect merchant vessels and oil tankers against pirates.

In June last year, an Iranian Navy flotilla that included a new sea base-like ship and a destroyer entered the Atlantic Ocean for the first time.

Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari told reporters at the time that the Makran forward base ship and Sahand Destroyer arrived in the Atlantic Ocean for the first time without any port calls in other countries.