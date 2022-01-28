No Script

Six Rockets Hit Baghdad Airport Compound, Disused Civilian Plane Damaged [Photos]

Six Rockets Hit Baghdad Airport Compound, Disused Civilian Plane Damaged [Photos]
access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Security sources informed that six missiles hit the Baghdad International Airport compound and near an adjacent US air base, damaging one disused civilian airplane.

The police sources did not report any other damage or any injuries. The damaged aircraft was an out of use Iraqi Airways plane, they said.

The US air base, known as Camp Victory, is located around the perimeter of Baghdad's civilian airport.

Iraq Baghdad UnitedStates

