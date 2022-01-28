Lebanon Records 9,199 COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 9,199 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Thursday.

Of the new cases, 159 were found among travelers to the country bringing the aggregate to 891,982 cases and 9,544 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 722 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 345 are in intensive care, with 76 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,883 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 2,576,963 or 47.3 percent of the eligible population, as well as 6,905 second doses, meaning that a total of 2,126,804 people, or 39 percent of the eligible population, in addition to 4,416 third doses bringing that the total to 427,584 or 20.1 percent, the percentage over recipients of second doses, have been fully vaccinated.