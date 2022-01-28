- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Bennett Accuses Netanyahu of Threatening Him
By Staff, Agencies
Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett claimed his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu threatened him in a series of interviews released Thursday.
Bennett and Netanyahu held a series of meetings in May of last year to attempt to establish a right-wing coalition.
Netanyahu reportedly demanded Bennett approve another election cycle, which Bennett didn't agree with.
"When he realized that I didn’t intend to let him drag ‘Israel’ into a fifth election, he really threatened me," Bennett told Haaretz.
Quoting Netanyahu, Bennett said, "'Listen,' he said to me, 'if I understand correctly what you’re going to do, you should know that I am going to employ my entire machine, the army against you,'" according to Haaretz.
Bennett also spoke of Netanyahu's corruption cases, stating he is in favor of a plea deal.
Comments
- Related News