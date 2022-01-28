No Script

Bennett Accuses Netanyahu of Threatening Him

Bennett Accuses Netanyahu of Threatening Him
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett claimed his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu threatened him in a series of interviews released Thursday.

Bennett and Netanyahu held a series of meetings in May of last year to attempt to establish a right-wing coalition.

Netanyahu reportedly demanded Bennett approve another election cycle, which Bennett didn't agree with.

"When he realized that I didn’t intend to let him drag ‘Israel’ into a fifth election, he really threatened me," Bennett told Haaretz.

Quoting Netanyahu, Bennett said, "'Listen,' he said to me, 'if I understand correctly what you’re going to do, you should know that I am going to employ my entire machine, the army against you,'" according to Haaretz.

Bennett also spoke of Netanyahu's corruption cases, stating he is in favor of a plea deal.

Israel NaftaliBennett BenjaminNetanyahu

