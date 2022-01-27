No Script

Sayyed Nasrallah to Appear in an Interview on Monday Evening

folder_openLebanon
By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will appear in a televised interview via al-Alam TV Channel on Monday, January 31st, 2022 at 20:30 Beirut time.

Live coverage in English language will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @English_AlAhed

Telegram: Eng_ahed

