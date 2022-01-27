Lebanon Records 8,639 COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 8,639 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 272 were found among travelers to the country bringing the aggregate to 882,783 cases and 9,528 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 723 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 357 are in intensive care, with 82 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,280 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 2,574,080 or 47.2 percent of the eligible population, as well as 8,808 second doses, meaning that a total of 2,119,899 people, or 38.9 percent of the eligible population, in addition to 5,546 third doses bringing that the total to 423,168 or 20 percent, the percentage over recipients of second doses, have been fully vaccinated.