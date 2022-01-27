UAE Summons People for Circulating Videos of Yemeni Missile Raid

By Staff, Agencies

The United Arab Emirates public prosecutors’ office summoned several people who circulated videos on social media that showed Emirati missile systems trying to confront a Yemeni air raid on vital facilities in the Gulf kingdom.

State news agency WAM reported on Wednesday that the office had stressed that such video clips threaten vital and military installations as well as national security and stability, urging the public not to share footage that may harm the country’s security interests.

UAE Attorney-General Hamad Saif al-Shamsi cautioned people against circulating such content, calling on them to abide by the enforceable national laws.

He further said the Public Prosecution will take “the appropriate legal action against related crimes to protect the nation’s interests, public order, and security of the community.”

Enjoying complete arms, logistical, and political backing from the United States, Saudi Arabia led many of its allies, chief among them the UAE, in the years-long invasion. The war has been seeking, in vain, to change Yemen’s ruling structure in favor of its former Riyadh-friendly officials.

The Yemeni forces that feature the country’s army and its allied fighters from the Popular Committees have, however, vowed not to lay down their arms until the country’s complete liberation from the scourge of the Saudi invasion.

Most recently, the joint forces carried out two operations codenamed “Hurricane Yemen 1” and “Hurricane Yemen 2,” which saw them strike targets deep inside Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The first operation took place on January 17 with five ballistic missiles and a large number of drones, according to Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yehya Saree.

It targeted the Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports, the Musaffah oil refinery in Abu Dhabi, and a number of important and sensitive Emirati sites and facilities.

One week later, Yemeni forces pounded al-Dhafra Air Base near Abu Dhabi along with important targets in Dubai. They also hit a number of military camps in Sharurah town of Saudi Arabia’s Najran and strategic sites in the kingdom’s Jizan and Asir regions.

Sanaa warned Abu Dhabi of even greater strikes if it continues its involvement in the Saudi-led war on Yemen.

The US Central Command Spokesman Captain Bill Urban said in a statement that the American troops at al-Dhafra Air Base “engaged two inbound missile threats with multiple Patriot interceptors coincident to efforts by the armed forces of the UAE in the early morning hours of Jan. 24, 2022.”