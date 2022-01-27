No Script

Fox News Host Banned from YouTube over COVID Mask Video

folder_openMiscellaneous access_time 7 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Fox News host Dan Bongino was permanently banned from YouTube after publishing a video which questioned the effectiveness of masks against Covid-19.

Bongino’s ‘Dan Bongino Show Clips’ channel received a temporary suspension on January 20 after he published the video critiquing masks.

YouTube’s ‘medical misinformation policy’ prohibits users from claiming “that masks do not play a role in preventing the contraction or transmission of COVID-19.”

Users are also banned from claiming “that wearing a mask is dangerous or causes negative physical health effects.”

After one of Bongino’s other YouTube channels then published a separate video, the platform banned him entirely on Wednesday for breaking a policy against circumventing suspensions by using other channels.

“When a channel receives a strike, it is against our Terms of Service to post content or use another channel to circumvent the suspension,” YouTube explained in a statement. “If a channel is terminated, the uploader is unable to use, own or create any other YouTube channels.”

Bongino – who hosts the Fox News show ‘Unfiltered with Dan Bongino’ – will no longer be able to upload videos to YouTube through any channel for life and all of his videos have been permanently removed.

In a statement, Bongino accused YouTube of being run by “communists” and claimed the platform was attempting to “save face” by banning him after he announced that he would soon be leaving it for a competitor.

