North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile toward East Sea - Report

folder_openKoreas access_time 8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the East Sea on Thursday, South Korea's military said, in what is believed to be Pyongyang's sixth such launch since the beginning of 2022.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff [JCS] announced the launch in a text message sent to reporters, without elaborating, Yonhap news agency reported.

Pyongyang apparently test-fired at least two cruise missiles from an inland area Tuesday following four reported rounds of weapons tests, including hypersonic missile launches on January 5 and 11.

The recent bouts of the North's saber-rattling came as the United States has been stepping up sanctions pressure amid a protracted deadlock in its nuclear negotiations with North Korea.

