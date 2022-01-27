Yemeni Resistance Kills Dozens of Saudi Mercenaries in Strike on Yemen’s Oil-producing Marib

By Staff, Agencies

Dozens of Saudi-sponsored militiamen loyal to Yemen's former president have been killed when Yemeni army forces and their allies fired a ballistic missile at their camp in the country’s oil-producing central province of Marib.

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree said late on Wednesday that Yemeni missile defense units launched a ballistic missile at a position of Saudi mercenaries at the so-called Third Military Region.

He added that the missile hit the designated target with great precision, leaving dozens of Saudi-paid militiamen killed and tens of others injured.

The development came hours after Saudi Arabia launched a new round of airstrikes against various areas across Yemen, as the Riyadh regime and its allies continue their brutal military aggression and siege against the impoverished Arab nation.

Saudi jets carried out nine air raids against the al-Jubah district in Marib province, Yemen’s al-Masirah television network said.

There were no immediate reports about possible casualties and the extent of damage caused.

Saudi fighter jets also launched more than a dozen other airstrikes against different areas in the same Yemeni province.

Al-Masirah TV reported that the aerial assaults hit Wadi Obeida and Harib districts. No reports of casualties or extent of damage were quickly available.

Saudi aircraft also bombarded al-Balaq area in the Wadi Ubaidah district of Yemen’s oil-producing central province of Marib, located some 175 kilometers east of the capital, Sana’a, on 16 occasions, though no reports about possible casualties were quickly available.

Five further aerial raids targeted an area in the Bayhan district of the neighboring province of Shabwah as well.

Four airstrikes were also carried out by Saudi jets against al-Yatma area in the Khabb wa ash Shaaf district of Yemen’s northern province of al-Jawf.

An air raid was also carried out by Saudi military aircraft against the Harf Sufyan district in the northwestern Yemeni province of Amran. There were no reports of possible casualties right away.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the United States and regional allies, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing Hadi’s government back to power and crushing the Ansarullah resistance movement.

The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases there.

Despite heavily-armed Saudi Arabia’s incessant bombardment of the impoverished country, the Yemeni armed forces have gradually grown stronger, leaving Riyadh and its allies, most notably the UAE, bogged down in the country.