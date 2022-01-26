No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Russian, Ukrainian Advisers to Meet Over Tensions

Russian, Ukrainian Advisers to Meet Over Tensions
folder_openEurope... access_time 57 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Russian and Ukrainian political advisers are set to meet for the first time since the crisis over their borders began.

Wednesday’s four-way talks in Paris, which will also be attended by France and Germany, will start at noon [11:00 GMT].

The meeting marks a revival of the group’s so-called Normandy Format talks, last held in 2019.

It comes as the West, led by the United States, is threatening to impose sweeping sanctions on Russia – including personal sanctions on President Vladimir Putin – should it attack Ukraine.

Russia, which has amassed thousands of troops at the Ukraine border, denies it is making plans to attack its neighbour and blames NATO for undermining the region’s security.

The Kremlin says imposing personal sanctions on Putin, as the US has threatened to do, would have no effect and be counterproductive in efforts to lower tensions over Ukraine.

“Politically, it’s not painful, it’s destructive,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Russia ukraine UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Russian, Ukrainian Advisers to Meet Over Tensions

Russian, Ukrainian Advisers to Meet Over Tensions

57 minutes ago
Lavrov: Washington Pushes Kiev to Direct Provocations against Russia

Lavrov: Washington Pushes Kiev to Direct Provocations against Russia

2 hours ago
UK Labor Leader Calls Johnson National Distraction, Urges Him to Resign

UK Labor Leader Calls Johnson National Distraction, Urges Him to Resign

one day ago
Sajid Javid to be Quizzed over UK Ex-minister’s Claim She was Sacked For Her ‘Muslimness’

Sajid Javid to be Quizzed over UK Ex-minister’s Claim She was Sacked For Her ‘Muslimness’

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 26-01-2022 Hour: 02:15 Beirut Timing

whatshot