Bahraini Regime Releases Political Detainees as Part of Alternative Punishments
folder_openBahrain access_time one hour ago
By Staff
The Bahraini regime released several political detainees after they have spent more than three quarters of the time of their sentences in exchange for alternative punishment they will be through.
Bahraini human rights activist Ebtisam al-Saegh announced that “the Bahraini authorities released seven political detainees as part of the alternative punishment [policy], most of whom have served more than three quarters of the time of their sentences; but unfortunately held one of them for not paying a fine.”
Al-Saegh listed the names of the released detainees as the following:
- Mohammad Abdul Shahid who spent 7 years out of his 8-year sentence
- Abdul Wahed al-Ghanemi who spent 6 years out of his 8 and a half-year sentence
- Nader Fateel whose remaining period of sentence is 1 year and 7 months
- Hassan Abdul Shahid who spent 7 years out of a 10-year sentence
- Ali Saeed Abdul Karim al-Rayyes
- Jassem Abdullah who spent 9 years out of a 15-year sentence
