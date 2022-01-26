No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Lavrov: Washington Pushes Kiev to Direct Provocations against Russia

Lavrov: Washington Pushes Kiev to Direct Provocations against Russia
folder_openRussia access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow did not want talks over Ukraine and its own security concerns to be made longer by including the European Union [EU] or the Organization of Security and Cooperation [OSCE] in Europe in them.

He made the comments to the State Duma or lower house of parliament.

Lavrov also reiterated Moscow's stance that it would take unspecified "appropriate measures" if it did not receive a constructive answer from the United States and NATO on security guarantees it is demanding.

“Moscow will take appropriate measures to respond to the West’s negligence of Russian demands regarding security guarantees,” Lavrov said

Russia is expecting Washington to respond in writing this week to its proposals for guarantees.

Lavorv stated, “Moscow will not allow an infinite delay in discussions about security guarantees’ proposal”.

The Russian FM further said that “Washington is pushing Kiev to direct provocations against Russia,” asserting that the US “is trying to punish Russia and China, and the US apparatuses are provoking the two countries”.

He concluded by saying, “Washington and its European allies are doubling their efforts to contain Russia”.

Russia ukraine UnitedStates NATO

Comments

  1. Related News
Lavrov: Washington Pushes Kiev to Direct Provocations against Russia

Lavrov: Washington Pushes Kiev to Direct Provocations against Russia

2 hours ago
Russia: US Thinks It Has “Special Status”

Russia: US Thinks It Has “Special Status”

4 days ago
New Russian Hypersonic Missile Set for Delivery

New Russian Hypersonic Missile Set for Delivery

5 days ago
Raisi from Russia’s Duma Council: US Policies Aim at Destabilizing Independent Countries

Raisi from Russia’s Duma Council: US Policies Aim at Destabilizing Independent Countries

6 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 26-01-2022 Hour: 02:15 Beirut Timing

whatshot