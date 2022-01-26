In Just 24 Hrs., Saudi Warplanes Conduct 50 Airstrikes on Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi warplanes have carried out as many as 50 airstrikes against various districts in war-torn Yemen in just 24 hours.

The air raids started on Tuesday, and lasted until early Wednesday, Yemen's al-Masirah television network reported.

The network identified the targeted locations as the Jabal Habashi District in the Taizz Province that lies in Yemen's extreme southwest, as well as the al-Thawrah, Sanhan, al-Sabahah, and al-Sabain Districts in the west-central province of Sanaa.

Throughout the same time span, Saudi aircraft also targeted the western provinces of Marib, Shabwah, and al-Jawf on a total of 37 occasions.

Enjoying complete arms, logistical, and political backing from the United States, Saudi Arabia led many of its allies, chief among them the UAE, in a 2015-present invasion of Yemen. The war has been seeking to change Yemen's ruling structure in favor of its former Riyadh-friendly officials.

The military campaign has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis and turned the entire Yemen into the scene of the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The Yemeni forces that feature the country's army and its allied fighters from the Popular Committees have, however, vowed not to lay down their arms until the country's complete liberation from the scourge of the Saudi invasion.

Most recently, the joint forces carried out two retaliatory operations codenamed the "Hurricane Yemen 1" and "Hurricane Yemen 2," which saw them striking targets deep inside Dubai and Abu Dhabi over the past week.