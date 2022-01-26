No Script

Biden Administration Approves Military Sale to Egypt

Biden Administration Approves Military Sale to Egypt
By Staff, Agencies

Two major sales to Egypt received approval from the US State Department on Tuesday.

They will "support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a major non-NATO ally country that continues to be an important strategic partner in the Middle East," the State Department said.

The sale includes 12 C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and related equipment for $2.2 billion, as well as three SPS-48 Land Based Radar and related equipment for $355 million.

Some $130m in military aid to Egypt was put on hold in September 2021.

Congressional approval is still required for the sale, and the announcement drew criticisms.

