Lebanon Records 1,665 COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 1,665 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Monday.

Of the new cases, 128 were found among travelers to the country bringing the aggregate to 866,894 cases and 9,499 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 723 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 359 are in intensive care, with 80 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 1301 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 2,564,947 or 47.1 percent of the eligible population, as well as 1,882 second doses, meaning that a total of 2,100,683 people, or 38.5 percent of the eligible population, in addition to 647 third doses bringing that the total to 412,026 or 19.6 percent, the percentage over recipients of second doses, have been fully vaccinated.