No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

‘Israeli’ Settlers Attack Palestinians, Stores in Occupied West Bank

‘Israeli’ Settlers Attack Palestinians, Stores in Occupied West Bank
folder_openPalestine access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Zionist occupation settlers vandalized stores, homes and vehicles along Route 60 in the occupied West Bank Palestinian town of Huwara on Monday in a violent attack that left three Palestinians injured.

A group of settlers arrived in a convoy of cars accompanied by the ‘Israeli’ occupation military.

The convoy stopped in Huwara, which is near Nablus. Those in the vehicles threw stones at Palestinian cars, stores and homes, shattering windows and injuring three Palestinians.

“In broad daylight, under the guise of protection from the soldiers, a convoy of settlers is conducting a pogrom against the Palestinians,” Yesh Din executive director Lior Amihai charged.

Israel Nablus Palestine westbank IsraeliMilitary

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israeli’ Settlers Attack Palestinians, Stores in Occupied West Bank

‘Israeli’ Settlers Attack Palestinians, Stores in Occupied West Bank

4 hours ago
‘Israeli’ Soldiers Held Elderly Palestinian Bound, Gagged for Over An Hour

‘Israeli’ Soldiers Held Elderly Palestinian Bound, Gagged for Over An Hour

one day ago
Nearly 3k Americans Sign Petition, Demand End to “Israel’s” Ethnic Cleansing in Al-Naqab

Nearly 3k Americans Sign Petition, Demand End to “Israel’s” Ethnic Cleansing in Al-Naqab

one day ago
UN Bodies Call For Release of Sick Palestinian Teen Held under ‘Israeli’ Administrative Detention

UN Bodies Call For Release of Sick Palestinian Teen Held under ‘Israeli’ Administrative Detention

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 25-01-2022 Hour: 02:17 Beirut Timing

whatshot