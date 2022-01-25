- Home
‘Israeli’ Settlers Attack Palestinians, Stores in Occupied West Bank
By Staff, Agencies
Zionist occupation settlers vandalized stores, homes and vehicles along Route 60 in the occupied West Bank Palestinian town of Huwara on Monday in a violent attack that left three Palestinians injured.
A group of settlers arrived in a convoy of cars accompanied by the ‘Israeli’ occupation military.
The convoy stopped in Huwara, which is near Nablus. Those in the vehicles threw stones at Palestinian cars, stores and homes, shattering windows and injuring three Palestinians.
“In broad daylight, under the guise of protection from the soldiers, a convoy of settlers is conducting a pogrom against the Palestinians,” Yesh Din executive director Lior Amihai charged.
