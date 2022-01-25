No Script

Biden “Clears the Air” on Insulting Reporter

folder_openUnited States access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Appearing on Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News, Peter Doocy said the US President Joe Biden called his cell phone “within about an hour of that exchange.”

“He said, ‘It’s nothing personal, pal,’” Doocy continued. “And we went back and forth, and we were talking about just kind of moving forward, and I made sure to tell him that I’m always going to try to ask something different than what everybody else is asking. And he said, ‘You got to.’ And that’s a quote from the president, so I’ll keep doing it.”

“Did he apologize?” Hannity asked.

Doocy replied: “He cleared the air and I appreciate it. We had a nice call.”

“Hey Sean, the world is on the brink of, like, World War III right now with all of this stuff going on,” the reporter said, apparently referring to the ongoing tensions between NATO and Russia around Ukraine. “I appreciate that the president took a couple of minutes out this evening while he was still at this desk to give me a call and clear the air.”

Doocy clarified to Hannity that he did not hear the insult when Biden uttered it, but heard about it moments later from fellow reporters.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Biden appeared to be irritated by Doocy’s question about inflation. “That’s a great asset, more inflation. What a stupid son of a b***h,” the president muttered while the microphone was still on. The phrase was caught on video and later made its way into the official transcript of the press conference published by the White House.

