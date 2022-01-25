No Script

Former Lebanese PM Saad Hariri Suspends Political Career

Former Lebanese PM Saad Hariri Suspends Political Career
one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced that he will suspend his involvement in political activities and will not run in upcoming parliamentary elections.

Hariri on Monday called on the "Future Movement" to follow suit and not to run for parliamentary elections.

The former premier claimed that he made numerous concessions for the sake of the nation.

Hariri added that he decided to suspend his political activities because he did not find any chance to improve the various conditions of the country.

In 2017, Hariri was detained in Saudi Arabia for 13 days and was forced by the Saudi regime to announce his resignation from abroad.

Observers believe that Hariri’s decision to suspend his political activities is imposed on him by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

