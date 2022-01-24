No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Campaigners Take to the Roof of Factory of Drones Used By ‘Israeli’ Military against Palestinians

Campaigners Take to the Roof of Factory of Drones Used By ‘Israeli’ Military against Palestinians
folder_openUnited Kingdom access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Protesters took to the roof of a factory in Shenstone as part of an ongoing campaign against the manufacturing of military drones.

The Palestine Action group said the UAV Engines site was targeted at 7.15am on Monday.

The activists sprayed red paint and damaged windows.

It is the latest action to target the Shenstone site which creates parts for Elbit Systems drones used by the ‘Israeli’ occupation military to target Palestinians.

A spokesperson said they would continue to disrupt the factory in the long term.

“Elbit should know by now that we mean what we say – we will keep occupying, disrupting and dismantling their sites until they leave Britain for good.”

No matter how much security they hire, how much police priority they receive, our activists will find ways to shut them down, the group added.

“We’ve taken down one of their factories for good in Oldham and now we’re taking apart the rest.”

The incident follows a previous one earlier this month which saw slogans painted on the walls of the Shenstone factory.

Israel Palestine elbit UnitedKingdom

Comments

  1. Related News
Campaigners Take to the Roof of Factory of Drones Used By ‘Israeli’ Military against Palestinians

Campaigners Take to the Roof of Factory of Drones Used By ‘Israeli’ Military against Palestinians

2 hours ago
UK PM Orders Inquiry into Nusrat Ghani “Muslimness” Sacking Claims

UK PM Orders Inquiry into Nusrat Ghani “Muslimness” Sacking Claims

3 hours ago
UK Sends 30 Elite Soldiers to Ukraine amid Fears of War with Russia

UK Sends 30 Elite Soldiers to Ukraine amid Fears of War with Russia

2 days ago
Protests in London Against ‘Israeli’ Ethnic Cleansing Of Palestinians

Protests in London Against ‘Israeli’ Ethnic Cleansing Of Palestinians

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 24-01-2022 Hour: 02:25 Beirut Timing

whatshot