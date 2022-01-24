MSF: Saudi-led Coalition Has ‘No Way to Deny’ Deadly Bombing of Yemeni Prison

By Staff, Agencies

‘Doctors Without Borders’ international charity organization confirmed that Saudi Arabia and its allies have “no way to deny” carrying out a deadly airstrike on a prison that martyred more than 80 people and injured hundreds of others in Yemen’s northern province of Sa’ada.

A statement by the prominent organization, known by its French acronym as the MSF, comes after the Saudi-led coalition denied any knowledge of the attack in question.

The MSF said on Saturday that its staff had confirmed the prison in Sa’ada was destroyed and that a nearby hospital had run out of beds to treat the wounded.

“There is no way to deny that this is an airstrike, everyone in Sa’ada city heard it,” the MSF said.

The attack overnight on January 21 created horrific scenes, with bombed-out buildings littered with bodies and hospitals overwhelmed.

The MSF added, “The hospital is facing a very difficult situation... with casualties lying on the floor,” as rescuers continue to claw through the rubble searching for survivors.

An unnamed member of the agency was quoted as saying in a statement, “I live one kilometer (half a mile) from the prison and my house was shaking from the explosion.”

Reacting to the deadly aerial raids, Ahmed Mahat, the MSF’s head of mission in Yemen, said Saudis and their allies have a long history of targeting civilian targets across Yemen. “This is the latest in a long line of unjustifiable air strikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition on places like schools, hospitals, markets, wedding parties and prisons,” Mahat said.

He further added: “Since the beginning of the war we have frequently witnessed the terrible effects of indiscriminate coalition bombing on Yemen, including when our own hospitals have been attacked.”