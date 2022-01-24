Lebanon Records 6,381 COVID-19 Cases, 13 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 6,381 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Monday.

Of the new cases, 381 were found among travelers to the country bringing the aggregate to 865,229 cases and 9,487deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 690 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 337 are in intensive care, with 80 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 869 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 2,563,646 or 47 percent of the eligible population, as well as 1,217 second doses, meaning that a total of 2,098,801 people, or 38.5 percent of the eligible population, in addition to 813 third doses bringing that the total to 411,379 or 19.6 percent, the percentage over recipients of second doses, have been fully vaccinated.