Imam Khamenei: True Struggle Means Striving To Counter Enemy

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei outlined various aspects of the struggle against the enemies of Islam enshrined in the principle of jihad.

“Jihad means striving to target the enemy, and the field of jihad must be correctly identified at all times,” His Eminence told a group of eulogists on the birth anniversary of Lady Fatima Zahra [AS], the beloved daughter of Prophet Muhammad [Peace be upon Him], in Tehran Sunday.

Imam Khamenei touched on various fields of jihad in different periods such as military jihad, scientific jihad and jihad of social service.

“For instance, social service to the people in a situation where the enemy is trying to put them against the Islamic system by creating economic pressure is valuable jihad.”

Additionally, Imam Khamenei touched on the vast campaign of the enemies to upend the thoughts of the Iranian people and destroy their faith and beliefs through the mass media and using thousands of art and media experts and huge financial and security support, against which “the most important area of jihad is the field of explanation and enlightenment."

In the face of this evil move, Imam Khamenei highlighted the role of the religious foundations which hold mourning or eulogy ceremonies for Prophet Muhammad [Peace be upon Him] and his infallible Household known as Ahl al-Bayt, referred to as ‘hay’ats’, urging them to ask themselves where they stand on the front of truth and falsehood, and the confrontation between the narrative of falsehood and truth, and how they expand the main ideals and foundations of the revolution.

His Eminence described hay’ats as “the center of the great jihad of enlightenment,” saying they should be a place for providing convincing and correct answers to the current questions of the society, especially the young generation.

“The axis of the formation of hay’ats as a social unit has been the friendship of the Ahl al-Bayt and keeping alive the way and school of the Imams, which has been formed since the time of those nobles.”

Imam Khamenei also touched on patterns inspired by the life and thoughts of Sayyeda Fatima Zahra [AS] in the Iranian society, citing sincere services meted out to the needy and those hit by floods and other natural disasters as well as scientific services of Iran’s nuclear experts assassinated in recent years as examples.

His Eminence also cited services provided to the public without pay during the COVID-19 pandemic as another example.

“Hazrat Fatima Zahra must be a role model in all aspects, especially social and revolutionary movements,” Imam Khamenei said.