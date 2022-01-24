Yemeni Resistance Targets Saudi, Emirati Depths in Latest Retaliatory Op ’Hurricane Yemen 2’

By Staff

{And whoever retaliates after having been wronged - those have not upon them any cause [for blame]} - Holy Quran | Ash-Shura | 41

The Yemeni Armed Forces scored yet another retaliatory operation that targeted the Saudi and Emirati depths in the early hours of Monday.

In a statement, Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree announced details about the retaliatory operations, saying the Rocketry Force and the Propelled Air Force carried out a wide-scale retaliatory operation in response to the American-Saudi-Emirati crimes against the Yemeni people.

Today’s strike, dubbed ‘Operation Hurricane Yemen 2’, targeted the Saudi and Emirati depths, the military spokesman said.

“The al-Dhafra military airbase and other sensitive targets were hit in the Emirati enemy’s capital, Abu Dhabi, using several Zolfiqar ballistic missiles. Additionally, vital and important targets in Dubai were hit using several Sammad-3 drones,” Saree went on to say.

Meanwhile, the spokesman added that “several military bases in the Saudi depth, particularly in Sharoura area and several areas, were targeted using several Sammad-1 and Qasef-2k drones; while vital and sensitive sites in Jizan and Assir were targeted using several ballistic missiles, scoring precise achievements.”

“The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm full readiness in expanding its operations in the next phase to confront every escalation with another escalation, and renew their advice for foreign companies and investors in the UAE to leave the statelet after it turned an unsafe place,” according to Brigadier General Saree.

The spokesman finally underscored that the UAE will remain a permanent target as long as it continues its aggression and blockade against the Yemeni people.

Earlier media reports estimated that a large number of ballistic missiles and drones targeted several sites in Abu Dhabi and southern Saudi Arabia.

Al-Mayadeen network’s correspondent cited information that said more than two missiles were launched towards the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, the Sanaa government slammed the Arab League's recent statement, referring to it as paid and doesn’t reflect the Arab conscience.

Saudi Arabia and several of its allies have been attacking the Arab world’s already poorest nation since March 2015 in an unsuccessful bid to change its ruling structure in favor of its former Riyadh-aligned officials.

The war has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis and turned the entire Yemen into the scene of the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The Yemeni forces that feature the Yemeni army and its allied fighters from the Popular Committees have, however, vowed not to lay down their arms until the country's complete liberation from the scourge of the invasion.