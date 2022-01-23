In Remembrance of Martyr Sheikh Nimr Al-Nimr: The Never Silenced Voice of Righteousness

By Zeinab Abdallah

{Those who convey the messages of Allah and fear Him and do not fear anyone but Allah. And sufficient is Allah as Reckoner} – Holy Quran | Al-Ahzab | 39

Six years have passed since the Saudi regime executed prominent Shia cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr in an attempt to silence the voices of righteousness raised against the injustice of the tyrant rulers.

Six years have passed, but nobody will ever forget the eternal words uttered by martyr al-Nimr:

“Either we live on this land as free men, or die and be buried in it as pious men. We have no other choices.”

The Saudi regime continues to harass whoever criticizes it, as if this bloodthirsty monarchy is bigger than being subject to criticism!

Al Saud’s list of shame can be easily filled, starting with the brutal and unjustified war on Yemen, all the way to dismembering journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, arresting former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri and forcing him to announce his resignation, the propagandist attack against Lebanese Minister of Information George Kordahi who denounced their war on Yemen, and not ending in the crackdown on the kingdom’s Qatif population in what every person who has eyes in his head can describe as a Shia genocide.

In a flashback to the era before the detention of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, he was known for his braveness in confronting the unjust and brutal security and media establishments of the tyrant regime.

In commemoration of the painful yet honorable martyrdom anniversary, students from the Arabian Peninsula who are learning religious studies in Qom, Iran, held an event to expose the criminality of the Saudi regime, and pledge to follow the perpetual path of the outspoken late Sheikh.

Speeches delivered during the event emphasized that the goals that were long sought by Sheikh Nimr will be achieved, no matter how the Saudi regime battled their seekers. Additionally, the event highlighted poverty and neediness suffered by the people of the oil-rich Arabian Peninsula while the royals enjoy the revenues from oil sales.

Also in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, a similar event was held, which was struggled by some Saudi devotees who are in power. Minister of Interior Bassam Mawlawi threatened those who wanted to attend the event, in an attempt to appease the Saudi regime, especially after Minister Kordahi’s dispute. For his bad luck, the number of participants more than doubled after his hollow threats.

In the land of peace, where God’s house and most sacred place on earth is located; and in the land of the Prophet of mercy, Mohammad [PBUH], those in power are practicing the most distorted form of ruling that resembles nothing in the place. The Shia-populated Qatif eastern province is always at the center of attacks, destruction of its landmarks, residential units, and the entire life and collective memory of the place. Whoever raises his voice is destined to be the next target of Mohammad Bin Salman [MBS]’s junta.

Nevertheless, the followers of the Prophet’s grandson, Imam Hussein [PBUT], neither fear Bin Salman nor any other tyrant. This is because they believe they have undeniable rights that are worth struggling for. Humanity is nothing but living in dignity. Once it is denied, nothing is more expensive, even one’s own life. This lesson is learned from Imam Hussein [AS], and all his followers.

Neither MBS nor those who instruct him can harm this reality. Time will always tell the truth… and until then, Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr’s voice of righteousness will never be silenced at all.