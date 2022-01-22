Iran Deplores Intensified Saudi-Led Air Strikes on Yemen

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the heavy aerial attacks by the Saudi-led military coalition that have killed and injured dozens of Yemeni civilians in recent days, saying the countries arming the assailants are accomplices in the massacre of Yemenis.

In a statement on Saturday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the air strikes on Yemeni residential and civilian areas that have killed and injured scores of innocent people in recent days.

He also expressed condolences to the families of victims of the attacks.

“The continuation of the [Saudi-led] coalition’s military strikes against Yemen coupled with the international community remaining silent and indifferent, the uncontrolled sale of arms to the invaders, and the adoption of biased stances and double standards in the international circles on dealing with the seven-year-long cruel aggression against people of Yemen has further complicated the path to the achievement of fair peace in that country,” the Iranian spokesman added.

The countries that arm the aggressors against Yemen with bombs and lethal weapons which result in the slaughter of the Yemeni women and children are accomplices in such crime and must be held accountable for providing such military support, Khatibzadeh stated.

He noted that the continued siege and bombing of Yemen reveals a lack of serious resolve to address the Yemeni crisis politically and an insistence on the destructive military approaches, which he said will only lead to the destruction of Yemen and regional instability.

A temporary facility in northern Saada province of Yemen was struck on Friday, marking another deadly day in the Saudi-led war against already poverty-stricken country which has been going on since 2015.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies – including the UAE – launched a brutal war on Yemen in March 2015. The war was launched to eliminate Yemen’s Ansarullah movement and reinstall former President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, a staunch ally of Riyadh. But the campaign, accompanied by a tight siege, has failed to reach its goals, although it has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemeni people.

The UN refers to the situation in Yemen as the world's worst humanitarian crisis. The war has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories.