14-yo Kuwaiti Tennis Player Refuses to Face ‘Israeli’ Opponent

By Staff, Agencies

Once again, the Kuwaiti people affirmed their commitment to defend Palestine and show hostility towards the ‘Israeli’ occupiers of Palestine despite the unashamed wave of normalization engulfing the Gulf nations.

Social media activists hailed the move by the Kuwaiti tennis 14-year-old player to withdraw from an international competition not to face an ‘Israeli’ opponent.

Muhammad al-Awadi withdrew from the J4 Dubai Tournament 2022 that is taking place in the UAE city from January 17 to 22, 2022.

Activists lauded the move as a rejection of normalization of ties with the Zionist occupiers of Palestine.

They also regarded it as being in line with Kuwait’s support for the Palestinian cause.

Yusuf al-Sanad, a member of the Gulf Scholars Union, wrote on Twitter that the Kuwaiti hero announced his withdrawal from the competition in solidarity with the people of Palestine and in rejection of the Zionist regime’s terrorism.

Osama al-Shaheen, a member of Kuwait’s parliament also tweeted, “Greetings and thanks to the Kuwaiti hero Muhammad al-Awadi for his refusal to normalize sports competition with the Zionists.”

The Youths for Al-Quds Society wrote on its Instagram page that normalization with the ‘Israeli’ regime is an act of treachery and that the Kuwaiti tennis player’s move is worthy of praise.

Kuwait’s National Assembly announced in May 2021 that it initially approved “tightening the punishment for normalizing with ‘Israel.’