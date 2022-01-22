Canada’s CD4HR Condemns the Heinous Attack on Yemen, Persists to Speak Up for the World’s Oppressed

By Fatima Haydar

Beirut – In a small country in the Arabian Peninsula, tens of thousands of civilians, including more than 10,000 children, have been martyred or wounded; millions have been displaced and much of the population stands on the brink of famine. These atrocities have been endured by the impoverished but persevering Yemen!

The American-backed Saudi Arabian-led war on Yemen is approaching its seventh year. Still, the world stands silent, merely condemning the massacres of the Saudi-Emirati aggression on Yemen.

In recent days, the Saudi-Emirati-led coalition has intensified its attacks, the most recent of which was an airstrike on a prison in northern Yemen which martyred at least 60 people and wounded 200 more, while a separate attack shut down the country’s internet, according to medical charity Doctors Without Borders [Medecins Sans Frontieres, or MSF].

The deadly air strikes levelled a prison in the city of Saada – which has been used as a detention center for migrant workers transiting through Yemen – and a telecommunications center in the port city of al-Hudaydah, where three children playing football nearby have been martyred, Save the Children said in a statement.

Despite the severity of the attack on Yemen, condemnation and solidarity stances were absent. Only a couple of resistance movements and human rights organizations spoke out on behalf of the oppressed Yemeni people, among which was the Canadian Defenders 4 Human Rights [CD4HR] organization, a non for profit organization registered in Canada since 2018.

CD4HR leader Firas al-Najim denounced the aggression, telling al-Ahed News that “Yemen has the right to respond and it has the right to secure it sovereignty”.

He reiterated, “Yemen has the right to defend itself as a nation and this is sanctioned by the United Nation’s charter and by any type of laws”.

Relatedly, the CD4HR denounced the Saudi-led coalition’s attack on Yemen, slamming the Canadian government’s “biased stand” and “unlawful arms deal” with the countries of aggression.

#CD4HR in the STRONGEST TERMS CONDEMNS the massacre in Yemen that was committed by the [Western backed & armed #SaudiCoaliton] w/ over 100 innocent civilians dead plus many more to be unburied & many wounded. We also condemn our Canadian Govt.’s biased stand & unlawful arms deal

In a parallel platform, resistance factions have also criticized the US-backed Saudi-Emirati-led aggression on Yemen.

Hezbollah released a statement Friday night condemning the horrific massacres committed by the Saudi-American aggression on Yemen, saying that massacre “is a miserable compensation for their abject failure on the battlefield… We call on all free people everywhere to stand by the oppressed Yemeni people and condemn this crime as well as the forces of aggression”.

For its part, the Islamic Jihad in Palestine also abhorred the Saudi coalition’s murders against the Yemeni people, saying: “The deliberate targeting of Yemeni civilians with US-built jets, and possibly with ‘Israeli’ participation, is an evidence on the failure of this aggression and its defeat in the battlefields”.

“It is a desperate attempt to break the will of a nation that has decided not to accept the dictations of regimes which have tied its fate to the fate of the Zionist-American policies in the region and abandoned Palestine and al-Quds [Jerusalem],” it added.

Furthermore, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine also decried the heinous massacre, expressing its solidarity with the victims’ families and the brotherly Yemeni people.

Palestinian Hamas resistance movement equated the Saudi-led coalition's acts of aggression in Yemen to “Israeli” crimes against Palestinians, stressing that Arab states should bear in mind that partnership with the West and the “Israeli” regime is of no benefit to them.

Iraq’s Asaib Ahl al-Haq and Kataib Hezbollah resistance movements, as well as the Speaker of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq Sheikh Humam Hamoudi have also condemned the bloody Saudi bombings against Yemen.

Internationally, the UN’s Secretary General Antonio Guterres deplored the massacre, saying in a statement on Friday that the "escalation needs to stop".

"The Secretary-General calls for prompt, effective and transparent investigations into these incidents to ensure accountability,” the UN SG’s statement read.

CD4HR is a human rights organization defending the rights of the oppressed nations such as Yemen, Occupied Palestine, Nigeria and many other countries in the world.

The organization focuses on striving for Justice by holding protests, launching petitions, lobbying government officials to change unjust policies and many other actions of the same sort.

None the less, the CD4HR initiates monthly Aid campaigns to help the most vulnerable areas and people; to them, Yemen is the worst humanitarian crisis and their main focus is to stop the Canadian-Saudi Arms deal immediately.

On Friday, thousands of Yemenis staged demonstrations in the Sanaa and other cities to condemn the Saudi-led coalition bombardment of Saada and al- Hudaydah.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the United States and regional allies, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015.

Despite heavily-armed Saudi Arabia’s continuous bombardment of Yemen, the Yemeni Armed Forces and its Popular Committees have grown steadily in strength against the Saudi-led aggression and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.