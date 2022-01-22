Protests in London to Against ‘Israeli’ Ethnic Cleansing Of Palestinians

By Staff, Press TV

Protesters outside the embassy of the Zionist occupation regime in London called for a boycott of the apartheid entity and those who support it, its legitimization by Britain, which gave birth to it, and an end to apartheid.

Meanwhile, the Tel Aviv regime is finding it more and more difficult to prevent the world from knowing what is going on in the occupied territories. No amount of algorithms can stifle the calls for justice; that are getting louder around the world.

For decades the 'Israeli' entity has been chipping away at Palestinian neighborhoods in East al-Quds –now it’s set its sights on Sheikh Jarrah.

In May 2021 this neighborhood became an international focal point with residents resisting expulsion using digital activism. The diaspora was galvanized; 180,000 people took to London’s streets and the land grab was postponed as a result. Londoners say the videoing of atrocities is working, but the ‘Israeli’ lobby is strong.

Racism is a hot topic in the Western world, with people rising up against all forms of discrimination and inequality, and for many, ‘Israel’ is a synonym for racism.

Demolitions have begun, some in the dead of night. Stun grenades were used – the power cut and dozens arrested. The ethnic cleansing continues as does the fight to end the last apartheid on earth.

More than 600,000 Zionists occupy more than 230 settlements built since the 1967 ‘Israeli’ occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

The Zionist plans to force a number of Palestinian families out of their homes at the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East al-Quds and violent ‘Israeli’ raids on worshipers at al-Aqsa Mosque prompted Palestinian retaliation that was followed by a brutal ‘Israeli’ bombing campaign against the besieged Gaza Strip on May 10. About 260 Palestinians were martyred in the 11-day Zionist offensive.