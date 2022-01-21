Hezbollah Denounces Saudi-led Aggression Massacres in Yemen: They Are Miserable Compensation for Its Abject Failure
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations
Hezbollah strongly condemns the horrific massacres committed by the Saudi-American aggression on Yemen. It sees in them an affirmation of the brutality and barbarism of the forces of aggression and them being actions stripped of all human, moral and religious values. Hezbollah offers its deepest condolences to the dear Yemeni people and their honorable leadership.
Hezbollah issued the following statement:
Hezbollah strongly condemns the horrific massacres committed by the Saudi-US aggression on Yemen, which led to the martyrdom of dozens and the injury of hundred others, including women, men and children.
This heinous massacre confirms the brutality and barbarism of the forces of aggression, and them being stripped of all human, moral and religious values. It is a miserable compensation for their abject failure on the battlefield.
We deplore the world’s deadly silence regarding these heinous massacres. We call on all free people everywhere to stand by the oppressed Yemeni people and condemn this crime as well as the forces of aggression. We believe that our dear people, who have endured hardships and pains over the past years, are able to move forward vigorously towards defeating aggression and achieving a triumphant victory, God willing.
In conclusion, we offer our deepest condolences to our dear Yemeni people and their honorable leadership. We ask God Almighty to bestow mercy on the martyrs and to grant the wounded a speedy recovery.