Hezbollah Denounces Saudi-led Aggression Massacres in Yemen: They Are Miserable Compensation for Its Abject Failure

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah strongly condemns the horrific massacres committed by the Saudi-American aggression on Yemen. It sees in them an affirmation of the brutality and barbarism of the forces of aggression and them being actions stripped of all human, moral and religious values. Hezbollah offers its deepest condolences to the dear Yemeni people and their honorable leadership.

Hezbollah issued the following statement: