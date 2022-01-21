Strengthening Maritime Cooperation Achievement of 2022 Naval Drill – Iranian Commander

By Staff, Agencies

Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Affairs Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said that strengthening maritime cooperation is the salient achievement of a trilateral combined naval drill entitled “Maritime Security Belt 2022.”

Rear Admiral Sayyari pointed to the significance of a trilateral combined naval drill between Iran, Russia and China in the Indian Ocean and stated that establishing maritime trade security in North Indian Ocean and better coordination and closer communication between navy force of countries in the region is the main objective of the joint naval drill in line with exchanging maritime experiences in relief and assistance in maritime accidents.

The authoritative holding of this military drill shows that Navy Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran, consisting of Army and IRG, have achieved a very good capability in carrying out joint security programs with each other and can strengthen the maritime security belt in North Indian Ocean and Sea of Oman, Sayyari emphasized.

The combined naval drill is being implemented for the third time in the country and will continue in the future as a sign of strategic depth development and promotion of the international position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in various maritime arenas.

The wargame kicked off on Friday in North Indian Ocean with the participation of military units from Iran, China and Russia.

The Combined exercise is held under the slogan of “Together for Peace and Security” over an area of 17,000 square kilometers.