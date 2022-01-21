‘Israeli’ AG Investigates Police Use of NSO Spyware

By Staff, Agencies

Attorney General of the Zionist entity, Avichai Mandelblit, told the chief of ‘Israeli’ police Thursday that he will start an investigation into claims police used spyware made by the controversial NSO Group to break into phones of ‘Israelis.’

Mandelblit informed the Zionist entity’s Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai of the investigation, to be led by his deputy, Amit Marari.

Mandelblit asked Shabtai to hand over all warrants for tapping phones from 2020-2021 for the investigation.

The Calcalist business news outlet first reported on Tuesday that police have for years been making widespread use of NSO’s Pegasus spyware against Zionists, including settlers not suspected of any crimes, exploiting a legal loophole and keeping the surveillance under tight secrecy, without oversight by a court or a judge.

Pegasus is one of the most powerful cyber-spying tools available on the market, giving operators the ability to effectively take full control of a target’s phone, download all data from the device, or activate its camera or microphone without the user knowing. NSO has come under fire for selling Pegasus to authoritarian countries that used the technology to spy on regime critics. The technology was also used to gain unfettered access to senior global public officials’ devices.

NSO would neither confirm nor deny it sold technologies to ‘Israeli’ police, stressing that it does “not operate the system once sold to its governmental customers and it is not involved in any way in the system’s operation.”