Lebanon Records 7,110 COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 7,110 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Thursday.

Of the new cases, 188 were found among travelers to the country bringing the aggregate to 847,624 cases and 9,445 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 701 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 364 are in intensive care, with 84 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,905 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 2,552,431 or 46.8 percent of the eligible population, as well as 12,104 second doses, meaning that a total of 2,074,213 people, or 38.1 percent of the eligible population, in addition to 4,320 third doses bringing that the total to 400,079 or 19.3 percent, the percentage over recipients of second doses, have been fully vaccinated.