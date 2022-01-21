Saudi Warplanes Commit Yet another Massacre in Yemen’s Hudaydah, Cause Internet Blackout

By Staff

At least 20 Yemeni civilians were either martyred or injured on Thursday evening as a result of strikes launched by the Saudi-American warplanes that targeted the TeleYemen building in al-Hudaydah Province.

At least three civilians were martyred and 17 others sustained injuries in initial reports of the count of casualties, while medical teams continued searching for bodies and survivors under the rubble.

Yemen has lost its connection to the internet nationwide after the strike.

The disruption began around 1AM local time on Friday and affected TeleYemen, the state-owned monopoly that controls internet access in the country, advocacy group NetBlocks said.

Yemen was “in the midst of a nation-scale internet blackout following air strike on [a] telecom building,” NetBlocks said, without immediately elaborating.

The San Diego-based Center for Applied Internet Data Analysis and San Francisco-based internet firm CloudFlare also noted a nationwide outage affecting Yemen beginning around the same time.

Yemen’s al-Masirah network released chaotic footage of people digging through rubble for a body as gunshots could be heard. Aid workers assisted bloodied survivors.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating military aggression against its southern neighbor in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allied states and with arms and logistics support from the US and several Western states.

The aim was to return to power the former Riyadh-backed regime and crush the Ansarullah resistance movement which has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective government in Yemen.

The war has stopped well shy of all of its goals, despite killing tens of thousands of Yemenis and turning entire Yemen into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, Yemeni forces have in recent months gone from strength to strength against the Saudi-led invaders and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in Yemen.